Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Gogo Stock Down 1.6 %

GOGO opened at $8.50 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

