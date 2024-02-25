Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $589.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,503,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,080 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

