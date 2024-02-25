Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 30,080 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,503,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,080 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

