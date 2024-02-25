GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,301,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,854,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,350,000 after buying an additional 380,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

