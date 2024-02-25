Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE HBI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

