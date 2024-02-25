Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,171,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 96,636 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.