HC Wainwright Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $12.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s previous close.

RVNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

