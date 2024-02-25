Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $37.81 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

