HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $376,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $226.52 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

