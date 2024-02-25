HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 48.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $387.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.40. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $406.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.38.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

