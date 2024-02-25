HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $7,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.80. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

