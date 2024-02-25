HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,885 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,380,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 240,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.26 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

