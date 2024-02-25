HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 408.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:NJUL opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.