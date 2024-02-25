HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.