HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GVIP stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

