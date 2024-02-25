HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,946,000 after acquiring an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

