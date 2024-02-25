HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $325,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

