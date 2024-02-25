HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,530 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

STEW stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.