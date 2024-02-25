Hosking Partners LLP Sells 135,435 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135,435 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 110,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.5% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,368,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $301,024,000 after buying an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.5% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 16,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $175.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

