Insider Buying: Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ullmer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.10 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$152,600.00 ($99,738.56).

Lendlease Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is presently -52.94%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.