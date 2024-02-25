Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells 22,917 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ardelyx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

