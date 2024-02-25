Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells 3,631 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Community Bank System stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBU. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

