Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells 70,600 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Report on EDR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 100,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $6,366,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in Endeavor Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 249,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 82,776 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Endeavor Group by 234.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 543,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 381,514 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.