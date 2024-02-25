Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells 4,798 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $252,374.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MC opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MC

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.