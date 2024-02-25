Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CFO Sells 4,396 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $539,257.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,097.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $130.72.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

