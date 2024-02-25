Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,760,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 238,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

