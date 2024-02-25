Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 259,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 209.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

