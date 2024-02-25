Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ennis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ennis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,453,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.17.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

