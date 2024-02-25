Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

