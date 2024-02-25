Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,570 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 219.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Valaris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,829,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valaris by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,063,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Valaris Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

