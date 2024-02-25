Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 214.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,582 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ALLETE by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ALLETE by 18.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $57.12 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.58%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

