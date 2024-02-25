Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 42.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

