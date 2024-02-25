Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,720,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 27.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,557,000 after purchasing an additional 208,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $155.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

