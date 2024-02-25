Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $256,860.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirby stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

