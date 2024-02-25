KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $673.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.51%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

