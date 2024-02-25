Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $27,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $102.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.