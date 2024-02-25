Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lantheus by 113,342.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

