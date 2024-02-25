Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) were up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 337,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 64,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.