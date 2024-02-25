Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $166,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.