Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DRS stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

