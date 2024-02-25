Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE LNN opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.