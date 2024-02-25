Loews Corp Sells 17,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.