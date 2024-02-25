LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,254,000 after buying an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $4,592,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 337.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 91,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

LPLA opened at $263.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $267.04.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.27.

Get Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.