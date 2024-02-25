Mark Spurbeck Sells 6,826 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Spurbeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

