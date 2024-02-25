Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading 21.5% Higher

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 175,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 70,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 17.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.