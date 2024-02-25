Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

