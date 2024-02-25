Michele Murgel Sells 4,860 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $195,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Michele Murgel sold 2,181 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $82,725.33.
- On Monday, November 27th, Michele Murgel sold 3,732 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $143,234.16.
Shares of INTA opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
Several research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
