Michele Murgel Sells 4,860 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $195,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michele Murgel sold 2,181 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $82,725.33.

On Monday, November 27th, Michele Murgel sold 3,732 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $143,234.16.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

