Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $31,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MUFG stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

