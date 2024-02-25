Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 464.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

