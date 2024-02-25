Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth $703,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth $517,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Performance

MATW opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $449.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

